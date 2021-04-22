Leena Pendharkar: Meet the filmmaker changing the game with ‘Awaken’ – Film TMT

The concern of dropping our dad and mom or guardians who raised us is one thing everybody faces. However when our family members are recognized with Alzheimer’s or dementia, we lose them twice: as soon as after they neglect us and twice as soon as they lastly move on. Leena Pendharkar is aware of this wrestle herself, and needed to deliver it to life in her newest movie, Awaken.

Directed and written by Pendharker, Awaken explores Rakhi Singh (Parminder Nagra) as she tries to deal with her mom’s descent into Alzheimer’s. However as she struggles to correctly look after her mom, a second between the 2 helps Rakhi discover solace.

Pendharker remains to be using excessive after the success of her earlier movie 20 Weeks, and it seems to be like Awaken may very well be one other success for the director. We spoke together with her about her initiatives and the place she attracts inspiration from.

How did you get began within the movie business? Inform us about your journey.

As a child, I did dance, and was at all times making up performs. I believed I needed to behave and auditioned for all the highschool performs and by no means actually received very far, ha! However I used to be at all times a giant reader, and a trainer requested me to jot down for the newspaper. From there, I began writing for all kinds of publications, then went on to experiment with video, graphics and design.

I used to be at all times experimenting and making movies, and actually liked the method. Then I began working as a PA on indie motion pictures whereas writing and making extra formidable quick movies. A few of them began enjoying in festivals, and I actually received the filmmaking bug. I simply fell in love with the method and actually needed to maintain making issues.

I ended up connecting with a producer who helped me make my first function, Raspberry Magic. It was a protracted, insane course of, however we made the movie and it did get out into the world.

Who’re the filmmakers that you simply’re most impressed by?

Andrea Arnold, Deepa Mehta, Mira Nair, Nikki Cairo, Agnes Varda, Chloe Zhao, Akira Kurosawa.

I used to be blown away by Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank and nonetheless am. I feel she is de facto capable of present a female-centered story that could be very distinctive and performed so superbly. Chloe Zhao’s motion pictures as nicely have such a uncooked, unfiltered actuality to them but additionally are simply stunning. I believed Nomadland was gorgeous.

What’s your favourite a part of the filmmaking course of?

I like each a part of the filmmaking course of, however I’d say that the elements that I actually love are writing the script and directing the actors. They’ll typically go hand in hand however I like developing with new tales concepts, fleshing them out and experimenting with the concepts on the web page. Working with actors can also be pretty since you get to see the phrases come to life, and I get pleasure from that collaboration.



What was it like having considered one of your movies introduced on the Los Angeles Movie Pageant?

Taking part in 20 Weeks on the LA Movie Pageant was one of many excessive factors of my profession. It was a superbly organized screening, and having come up by means of a lot of FINDS’s (Movie Impartial’s) applications like Undertaking Contain and the Screenwriting Labs, it was actually an honor to play within the LA Movie Pageant. We performed to a packed home, and obtained quantity of press.

If you happen to may give one phrase to explain your movie 20 Weeks. What wouldn’t it be?

I’d say “choice.” The movie is a couple of very robust choice {that a} couple should make after their child is recognized with a severe well being situation in utero.

As a author, what was your inspiration behind 20 Weeks?

It was based mostly on a really difficult and tough choice my husband and I needed to make in my second being pregnant. My husband and I actually went by means of plenty of ups and downs as we needed to actually navigate some difficulties. We had conversations that I by no means imagined we’d have, and handled issues that we by no means imagined.

What was it like working with actors Richard Riehle & Amir Arison?

Amir is a meticulous and sensible actor. He and I spent many hours going by means of the script and discussing each element of who his character was and why he made the alternatives he made. We talked at size and needed him to be an actual, uncooked and trustworthy character however by no means black and white.

Richard Riehle is a genius in each drama and comedy. He introduced some moments of humor to 20 Weeks that actually made the feelings of that sequence much more intense.

Are there any actors you want to collaborate with someday?

So many… Poorna Jaganath, Sandra Oh, Naomi Watts, Riz Ahmed.

You’re a multi-faceted filmmaker. Do you like writing or directing?

I really love each. I get pleasure from quieter intervals the place I’m writing, however I like directing. Undoubtedly love all the visible, inventive and collaborative features of directing. Additionally, the enjoyment of working with actors is de facto fantastic.

You’ve directed many quick movies, which one would you say is your favourite and why?

In these difficult occasions, I’m happy with what we had been capable of say/do with Awaken. It’s a delicate piece and Parminder performed it so superbly.

What has been your best success?

20 Weeks was distributed theatrically and on Hulu, which felt like a giant feat. It’s additionally a victory to maintain shifting ahead, and actually push forward when it appears unimaginable.

Inform us about your new movie Awaken. What was the inspiration behind the story?

I’ve a member of the family with Alzheimer’s. It’s such a tricky illness, that individual you as soon as knew and liked is totally gone sooner or later. In my movie, I needed to discover what it was like for a lady to have misplaced her most important help system – her mother. Many individuals with Alzheimer’s keep in mind random issues, at will, and I needed Rakhi to have this one tiny second together with her mom amidst actually having nobody else.

Why do you suppose Parminder Nagra was an ideal match for the function of Rakhi Singh?

Parminder is a superb actress and was capable of present a lot depth and vary within the piece. She added so many delicate issues that actually embodied this good fashionable South Asian lady – a lady who’s outwardly very completed however inwardly falling aside.

What would you like the viewers to take from the movie?

That the challenges of caregiving aren’t black and white. I feel within the Asian group particularly, there’s a number of concern and resistance towards getting assist. There may be additionally this lack of one’s help system when a mother or father will get unwell. I feel in some ways that’s much more poignant for somebody from an immigrant group. I additionally needed to discover a most important character who’s outwardly profitable however is feeling extra alone than ever.

In your opinion, do you consider the movie business has grown when it comes to illustration? Or do they nonetheless have a protracted strategy to go?

Issues are undoubtedly opening up and getting a bit of higher, however I do consider we’ve a protracted strategy to go, particularly when it comes to alternatives for girls filmmakers. I feel extra girls must be employed, and extra feminine author/director’s tales must be instructed. In recent times an increasing number of girls have damaged into tv, which is promising.

As a storyteller, what has been your largest motivation?

To inform tales that push boundaries and actually discover concepts of the American expertise, particularly coming from an immigrant household.

What’s the largest lesson you’ve discovered working with massive leisure corporations like Warner Bros.?

I used to be within the Warner Brothers Tv Directing program. It’s a 10-day directing intensive with trailblazing girls Bethany Rooney and Mary Lou Belli. You go deep into working with actors and actually honing your craft. The factor I’ve discovered is to deal with craft and actually making the work be the perfect it may be over anything.

Do you’ve gotten any recommendation for upcoming administrators?

Simply maintain making work, whether or not it’s in your cellphone or with a flowery digicam. On the finish of the day, it’s 100% concerning the work. Push your self to strive new issues and present your movies to individuals.

What’s been your largest problem throughout lockdown?

Staying impressed and pleased. That has felt laborious however I’m fortunate to be surrounded by good individuals.

If you happen to may watch one movie for the remainder of your life, what movie wouldn’t it be?

This can be a laborious query! I did not too long ago present my ladies who’re 11 and 6 Bend it Like Beckham they usually liked it ☺