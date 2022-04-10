Left, ABVP in JNU trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami | Latest News Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members of stopping students from eating non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. Left members also accused ABVP members of resorting to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured. The mess secretary was also allegedly attacked by ABVP students.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Manoj C said six persons from both sides have sustained minor injuries.

In pictures shared on social media by AISA members, some students — said to be from Left groups — can be seen bleeding profusely. ABVP members have also shared a video of an injured student.

“Friends, ABVP does it again. First, they tried to impose non-veg ban…