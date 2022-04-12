Left vs Right: JNU blame game day after fight over mess menu | Latest News Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday registered two FIRs in connection with the clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the separate complaints given by student outfits even as the administration asserted that it has a zero tolerance towards violence and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Students belonging to Left affiliated AISA and others, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed over non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel on Sunday evening when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Manoj C said one FIR has been registered based on a complaint received by a group of students who are members of JNU Students Union, Students Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation,…