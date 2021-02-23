Legacy of Jupiter: New generation superheroes of Netflix are here!

A team of superheroes is here and this time, it’s on Netflix. Netflix Finally released teasers and release dates for the streaming platform’s much awaited superhero series, “Jupiter Legacy”. The series will be streaming on stage from May 7, 2021. The series will be 8 episodes long and is adapted from graphic novels of the same name by authors Mark Miller and Frank Quitley. The confrontation of superheroes is something that fans of comic books are moving into. Mark Miller is the man behind superhits like “Kingsman” and “Kick”. Both authors have also had notable careers for both DC and Marvel Comics.

The story follows the journey of some great superheroes who have served the earth and the people living in it for nearly a century. Now, after such a long period, superheroes need their children to be ready to take on the legacy acquired by their parents. Things are not as simple as they believe it to be. What their parents have done over the years when they realize that it is not a piece of cake to take responsibility for the Earth.

Things get difficult as they live their lives like little children, while they struggle to carry on the legacy of Earth’s first superhero. With a dire need to prove themselves enough for their parents to be the next superheroes, they go above and beyond. Along with the conflict, they have to fight an observer, which is certainly not going to make things easier.

The series will feature Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, the leader of a unit of superheroes called “The Utopia”. Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Comporis, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter play key roles in the series. The show’s writers also serve as the show’s executive producers. The show was defeated back by Netflix in 2018 and the shoot for the same began in 2019.