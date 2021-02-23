ENTERTAINMENT

Legacy of Jupiter: New generation superheroes of Netflix are here!

Posted on

A team of superheroes is here and this time, it’s on Netflix. Netflix Finally released teasers and release dates for the streaming platform’s much awaited superhero series, “Jupiter Legacy”. The series will be streaming on stage from May 7, 2021. The series will be 8 episodes long and is adapted from graphic novels of the same name by authors Mark Miller and Frank Quitley. The confrontation of superheroes is something that fans of comic books are moving into. Mark Miller is the man behind superhits like “Kingsman” and “Kick”. Both authors have also had notable careers for both DC and Marvel Comics.

The story follows the journey of some great superheroes who have served the earth and the people living in it for nearly a century. Now, after such a long period, superheroes need their children to be ready to take on the legacy acquired by their parents. Things are not as simple as they believe it to be. What their parents have done over the years when they realize that it is not a piece of cake to take responsibility for the Earth.

Things get difficult as they live their lives like little children, while they struggle to carry on the legacy of Earth’s first superhero. With a dire need to prove themselves enough for their parents to be the next superheroes, they go above and beyond. Along with the conflict, they have to fight an observer, which is certainly not going to make things easier.

The series will feature Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, the leader of a unit of superheroes called “The Utopia”. Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Comporis, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter play key roles in the series. The show’s writers also serve as the show’s executive producers. The show was defeated back by Netflix in 2018 and the shoot for the same began in 2019.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });