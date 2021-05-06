LATEST

Legal tech ‘app store’ Reynen Court expands team, platform – Reuters

A man types into a keyboard in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reynen Court, a company that aims to help law firms and in-house legal departments test and adopt cloud-based software applications, is growing its team soon after launching a new full-service offering.

Reynen Court on Thursday said the company has brought on Sarah Glassmeyer as its legal tech curator. Glassmeyer joins Reynen Court from the American Bar Association, where she was counsel and a project specialist manager in its innovation center.

“Sarah is a true legal innovator with a wealth of hands-on experience driving change across the legal landscape and a passion for reimagining how we describe, learn about, and organize legal technologies,” Christian Lang, Reynen Court’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement. The company said in the announcement that she will play a “lynchpin role in generating the content and strategy for the Solution Store, a central pillar of the Reynen Court platform.”

The American Bar Association didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Reynen Court’s platform allows companies and firms to find, test, purchase and manage third-party software applications. The company, which was founded in 2017 and formally launched last year, promotes its platform as a “fast, easy and secure” way to find and manage new technologies. Legal tech vendors featured on its website include e-discovery, litigation analytics, transaction, resource and case management companies, among others.

The company has offices in Amsterdam and New York and says it’s supported by a consortium of 20 global law firms. It also has attracted investment from law firms, including Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Japan’s largest law firm, Nishimura & Asahi. Reynen Court is one of several legal tech and legal services companies that have raised fresh funding from investors, law firms and others in the past year.

Reynen Court in February also added Jae Um to its advisory board. Um previously held business-side roles at Baker McKenzie and Seyfarth Shaw and is founder and executive director of legal markets research and insights company Six Parsecs.

The Thursday hire comes on the heels of Reynen Court’s April 23 launch of a new full-service offering, which gives firms and legal departments “turn-key access” to a full solution without needing to manage their own private cloud, platform and technology deployment, the company said at the time. That differs from what it has so far offered, which is access to its platform on a self-managed basis.

The new model – already catching the business of 1,100-lawyer Womble Bond Dickinson – has a lower up-front cost and a flexible pricing structure, the company said. Reynen Court said two other “sizable law firms” are slated to roll out the full-service offering during the second quarter of the year.

Bill Koch, Womble’s chief knowledge officer, in a statement highlighted the time the firm anticipates saving by using the platform.

“Like everyone in our industry, we see no end to the onslaught of new technologies,” Koch said, “and Reynen Court will allow us to cut through the noise so that we may rapidly adopt technologies that improve our efficiency and facilitate purposeful interactions with our clients.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

48
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top