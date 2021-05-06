Legal tech ‘app store’ Reynen Court expands team, platform – Reuters

A man types into a keyboard in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reynen Court, a company that aims to help law firms and in-house legal departments test and adopt cloud-based software applications, is growing its team soon after launching a new full-service offering.

Reynen Court on Thursday said the company has brought on Sarah Glassmeyer as its legal tech curator. Glassmeyer joins Reynen Court from the American Bar Association, where she was counsel and a project specialist manager in its innovation center.

“Sarah is a true legal innovator with a wealth of hands-on experience driving change across the legal landscape and a passion for reimagining how we describe, learn about, and organize legal technologies,” Christian Lang, Reynen Court’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement. The company said in the announcement that she will play a “lynchpin role in generating the content and strategy for the Solution Store, a central pillar of the Reynen Court platform.”

The American Bar Association didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Reynen Court’s platform allows companies and firms to find, test, purchase and manage third-party software applications. The company, which was founded in 2017 and formally launched last year, promotes its platform as a “fast, easy and secure” way to find and manage new technologies. Legal tech vendors featured on its website include e-discovery, litigation analytics, transaction, resource and case management companies, among others.

The company has offices in Amsterdam and New York and says it’s supported by a consortium of 20 global law firms. It also has attracted investment from law firms, including Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Japan’s largest law firm, Nishimura & Asahi. Reynen Court is one of several legal tech and legal services companies that have raised fresh funding from investors, law firms and others in the past year.

Reynen Court in February also added Jae Um to its advisory board. Um previously held business-side roles at Baker McKenzie and Seyfarth Shaw and is founder and executive director of legal markets research and insights company Six Parsecs.

The Thursday hire comes on the heels of Reynen Court’s April 23 launch of a new full-service offering, which gives firms and legal departments “turn-key access” to a full solution without needing to manage their own private cloud, platform and technology deployment, the company said at the time. That differs from what it has so far offered, which is access to its platform on a self-managed basis.

The new model – already catching the business of 1,100-lawyer Womble Bond Dickinson – has a lower up-front cost and a flexible pricing structure, the company said. Reynen Court said two other “sizable law firms” are slated to roll out the full-service offering during the second quarter of the year.

Bill Koch, Womble’s chief knowledge officer, in a statement highlighted the time the firm anticipates saving by using the platform.

“Like everyone in our industry, we see no end to the onslaught of new technologies,” Koch said, “and Reynen Court will allow us to cut through the noise so that we may rapidly adopt technologies that improve our efficiency and facilitate purposeful interactions with our clients.”

