Legend Saravana Movie (2021): Arul | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

The tentatively titled Legend Sarawana film is an upcoming action-drama starring film. Saravanan Arul In the lead role. The fame of Ullasam and Whistle is directed by JD and Jerry (Joseph de Sami and Gerald Aerochem), the film features Harris Jayaraj music. The film is being bankrolled by Legend Saravanan itself under its banner Legend Saravana Stores.
Geetika Tiwari The film has a female lead role. The makers released some of the film’s shooting spots to Legend Saravana in an action mode. It seems that Saravana Arul is playing the role of a college professor. The film also stars Prabhu, Robo Shankar, Vivek, Nassar, Kali Venkat and Kovla Sarala.
Saravana Arul was featured in several commercials before entering the film industry. The shooting of the film starts at AVM Studios in the presence of producer AVM Saravanan, actor Prabhu and veteran director SP Muthuraman. The lyrics have been written by ace-dukka writers.
According to sources, the film was shot in several foreign locations as well as in Chennai, Pollachi and Himalaya.
Full Description of Legend Sarawana Movie
|The director
|JD and Jerry (Joseph de Sami and Gerald Aerochem)
|Producers
|Legend Saravana Store
|The script
|Jd and jerry
|The style
|Action drama
|story
|Jd and jerry
|cast
|Legend Saravanan Arul and Geetika Tiwari
|music
|Harris jayaraj
|The cinematographer
|Velraj
|Editor
|Reuben
|Construction organization
|Legend Saravana Store
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil
Legend Sarawana Movie Cast
Here is the complete cast list of the film Legend Saravana,
- Katha Saravanan Arul
- Geetika Tiwari
- Lord
- Robo Shankar
- Discretion
- Nasir
- Kali Venkata
- Kovai Sarala
Legend Sarawana Movie Stills
Some special pictures of the shooting of Legend Saravanan movie,
