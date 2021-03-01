ENTERTAINMENT

Legend Saravana Movie (2021): Arul | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

The tentatively titled Legend Sarawana film is an upcoming action-drama starring film. Saravanan Arul In the lead role. The fame of Ullasam and Whistle is directed by JD and Jerry (Joseph de Sami and Gerald Aerochem), the film features Harris Jayaraj music. The film is being bankrolled by Legend Saravanan itself under its banner Legend Saravana Stores.

Geetika Tiwari The film has a female lead role. The makers released some of the film’s shooting spots to Legend Saravana in an action mode. It seems that Saravana Arul is playing the role of a college professor. The film also stars Prabhu, Robo Shankar, Vivek, Nassar, Kali Venkat and Kovla Sarala.

Saravana Arul was featured in several commercials before entering the film industry. The shooting of the film starts at AVM Studios in the presence of producer AVM Saravanan, actor Prabhu and veteran director SP Muthuraman. The lyrics have been written by ace-dukka writers.

According to sources, the film was shot in several foreign locations as well as in Chennai, Pollachi and Himalaya.

Full Description of Legend Sarawana Movie

Check out the details of the cast and crew of the movie Muddy,

The director JD and Jerry (Joseph de Sami and Gerald Aerochem)
Producers Legend Saravana Store
The script Jd and jerry
The style Action drama
story Jd and jerry
cast Legend Saravanan Arul and Geetika Tiwari
music Harris jayaraj
The cinematographer Velraj
Editor Reuben
Construction organization Legend Saravana Store
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil

Legend Sarawana Movie Cast

Here is the complete cast list of the film Legend Saravana,

  • Katha Saravanan Arul
  • Geetika Tiwari
  • Lord
  • Robo Shankar
  • Discretion
  • Nasir
  • Kali Venkata
  • Kovai Sarala

Legend Sarawana Movie Stills

Some special pictures of the shooting of Legend Saravanan movie,

Legend Sarawana Movie
Legend Sarawana Movie
Legend Sarawana Movie

