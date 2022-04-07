Legendary Argentine pianist Miguel ngel Estrella, former UNESCO ambassador, passed away in France

Tucumán pianist Miguel ngel EstrellaFormer Argentine ambassador to UNESCO and tireless fighter for peace and human rights, died in France at the age of 81,

His death was confirmed through a message published today on his Twitter account by the national representation before the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture. “The Argentine delegation to UNESCO is sorry to announce the death of Miguel ngel Estrella, Argentine Ambassador to UNESCO and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, pianist and founder of the NGO Msica Esperanza,” he said.

Born in the province of Tucumán, the artist began his career at the age of 12 and completed his studies in Paris, where he…