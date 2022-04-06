Legendary Bourbon Street entertainer Chris Owens dies at 89

Chris Owens, an artist, club owner and entrepreneur who lived on Bourbon Street for more than six decades, died of a heart attack in his French Quarter apartment above the historic nightclub of his namesake today. She was 89 years old.

Owens’ longtime publicist Kitcy Adams confirmed the news to several media outlets in New Orleans.

Owens, affectionately known as the “Queen of Vieux Carré”, was expected to rule over her again. annual easter parade Joe has rolled through the French Quarter since 1983 when he took out a procession following the death of Arnaud’s restaurateur Germaine Wells. In Owens’ memory, a parade of riders dressed in floats, carriages, and spring-season holiday finery will proceed on Sunday, April 17.

Owens born Christine Shaw…