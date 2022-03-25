LATEST

Legendary Powerlifter and Founder of Westside Barbell Louie Simmons Dies at 74 Years Old

Louis Simmons is the legendary powerlifter, coach, founder, inventor, and man credited as the mastermind behind the Westside Barbell reportedly died at the age of 74, At the time of publication of this article, it is unclear when Simmons passed away or what was the cause of his death.

Westside Barbell announced Simmons’ passing on their official Instagram page on March 24, 2022.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Louis Simmons,” the post reads. “We will make a formal announcement after the loss process.” The post also contains an excerpt from Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’ famous poem “Don’t Go Gentle Into That Good Night”;

“Don’t be too civilized on that good night. Anger, fury against no electricity.”

the legacy…

Read Full News

