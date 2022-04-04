Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga release time and pre-order bonuses

release date and time countdown for when lego star wars skywalker saga Will come out on consoles and PC via Steam is almost over and fans are still going to get its pre-order bonuses.

Reviews for the game have not surfaced as of writing but there is a lot of expectation from fans. That’s because the game will include all nine movies, allowing you to relive some of the greatest moments in the series’ history.

You’ll be able to play as dozens of characters, and more content will be added to the game after launch.

LEGO® Star Wars™: Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer bridge tv 489 LEGO® Star Wars™: Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/F3drGzczj8U/hqdefault.jpg 633911 633911 Center 13872

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga What Time…