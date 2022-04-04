Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Xbox One review – A hilarious take on the classic series

Lego has a special way of parodying our favorite franchises in a way that no other medium can, like The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie. This is accomplished once again in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a hilarious game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It nods to popular jokes shared among fans and leans into its toy nature, and it works… for the most part.

As a kid, I played and replayed all the Lego Star Wars games that came out and so I was looking forward to seeing this latest installment. I was a little worried that the gags wouldn’t come off with full voice acting, which wasn’t in the old Lego Star Wars video games. But I’m happy to report that this only leads to a different but equally good kind of humor…