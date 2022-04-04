Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga release time and date

lego star wars skywalker saga is around the corner, but the timing of its release is a bit complicated as it varies from platform to platform. Let’s see when you can start your journey in this epic adventure!

Are you ready for your biggest Star Wars adventure ever in LEGO game? hope is almost over Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Coming to launch very soon.

9. bringing the vast universe of star wars movies in one package, skywalker saga is the widest star wars The game covers everything we’ve seen to date, from the Clone Wars to the post-Republic era.