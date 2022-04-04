LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Review – Best Prices in the Galaxy

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Nine Goes One (Pic: WB Games)

The Force resurfaces with the biggest and most ambitious Lego ever A Star Wars title ever made, and a great game in its own right.

It’s a tough life being a Star Wars fan, knowing that two-thirds of the film’s saga is at best and, if one is to be honest, usually worse than that. The franchise has now survived not one but two poor quality trilogies and still remains more popular than ever. This is largely thanks to TV content, so a new game that focuses purely on mainline movies would seem to be at a disadvantage. However, add Lego to the mix and it’s like turning Led into a bespoke.

This is, of course, unfair to the efforts of British developer Travellers…