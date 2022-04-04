Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Review – Embracing the Light and Dark Side

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a massive game, with nearly 400 playable characters, nine movies to travel through, and more puns, jokes, and sight gags than Jar Jar Binks. Developer TT Games has been making Lego games for a long time, and this ambitious project shows this studio at the top of its game, delivering brick-breaking fun and surprisingly absurd Star Wars humor from start to finish. The sheer scale of the project seems too broad for TT Games to exploit, taking advantage of small moments, as some of the content is unnaturally dull or uneven.

The perfect example of this experience bouncing between highs and lows occurs on the planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker retreats to lock himself in the Force. The last…