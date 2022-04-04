Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Review

In my house, expectations have been built up for this Lego game. Bigger than the UCS Millennium Falcon #75192. My two sons, Luke and Ben, are the budding master builders of real physical bricks and a whole list of TT games. And when it comes to Star Wars, they were channeled by a Sith who secretly manipulated events in the name of their favorite Force users. By the time someone caught it, it was too late.

So yes, we are a trio of veterans who really wanted to make Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga a new hope, not just another half-ripened clone. You can imagine our surprise, then, when we re-imagined it fully armed and operational, which represents a force-jump in development for this franchise.

It’s important to manage expectations…