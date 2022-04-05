Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tips

There are dozens of unique upgrades to make stud collection easier, from blasting blaster shots off surfaces or penetrating into enemies to earn studs when completing puzzles or enemy combat, and even upgrading the stud collector.

There are a few upgrades that you should at least unlock the first tier. Whenever you have kyber bricks and studs to spend, be sure to focus on maximizing these as a priority.

Speedy sprints will allow you to run faster. This simplifies traversal over large open areas, allowing you to reach your destinations more quickly, saving you a lot of time.

Collectibles Detector will uncover important collectibles on the map. Upgrading it completely will allow the known locations of Minikit, Ship, Kyber Bricks and Datacards.

Extra health…