Legois defeated Daniel Evans for the first time in his career

Two-set victory for David Goffin (7-6, 6-2), who continues his insane streak on clay and gets into the round of 16.

David Goffin (ATP 47) is definitely back. Following their title in Marrakech by defeating players ranked above 60 in the world, Belgium’s N.1 qualified for the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo. To achieve this, he defeated Briton Daniel Evans (ATP 27) for the first time in four doubles. After 2h01 of the game, the game ended with a score of 7-6(3), 6-2.

In the first set, the two players fought their way up to the deciding game, despite five break points for Liagio, in difficult conditions from several storms. Overall not concerned about his service and more efficient upon return, Goffin…