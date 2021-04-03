LEI Vs MCI Fantasy Prediction: Leicester City Vs Manchester City Best Fantasy Picks Premier League 2020-21 Match | The SportsRush

LEI Vs MCI Fantasy Team Leicester City Vs Manchester City Premier League 2020-21 Fantasy Team Picks, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: City’s rankled defence faces a dicey test.

Although Manchester City are outright favourites ahead of today’s impending faceoff, the league leaders will be the first to admit that this is going to be far from a straightforward contest.

With their defensive setup not in the best of form at the moment, the club will be tested to the hilt by Leicester City. Also, with Leicester City striving to maintain their Champions League identity, the home side is bound to come hot out of the blocks.

LEI Vs MCI Fantasy Probable Winner

Unfortunately for Leicester City, Manchester City’s attack is too well endowed, one which should take the visitors to the three points.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

James, Barnes and Under are all ruled out for the day’s clash.

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne. Vardy, Iheanacho

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match: Leicester City Vs Manchester City

Date And Time: 3rd April, Saturday- 10:00 pm IST

Venue: King Power, Leicester

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Top Goal Scorer

Leicester City

Vardy: 12 Goals, 7 Assists

Manchester City

Goal-Keeper

Kasper Schmeichel has conceded just twice in his last three matches to see him be our goal-keeper for the encounter.

Defenders

He’s going to be joined by Wesley Fofana, a player whose swashbuckling runs have seen him open the pitch up the for club in attack.

While Manchester City are clearly not in the best of defensive touch, the club continues to remain the most frugal defence. It sees us opt for the trio of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo from the club.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne, City’s top assist provider with the 11 and leading scorer Ilkay Gundogan with the 12 strikes form the one-two of picks from City.

They are going to be joined by Riyadh Mahrez who has scored on 9 occasions while Wilfred Ndidi graces our side from the home team.

Strikers

The club’s top scorer with the 12 goals and 7 assists, Jamie Vardy completes the set of picks from the side. City will see us opt for 9 goal and 5 assist man, Raheem Sterling.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kevin’s performances for Belgium make him our captain while Ilkay is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, Dias, Joao, Stones, Fofana, Kevin, Ilkay, Riyadh, Ndidi, Jamie, Raheem

