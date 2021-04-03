LATEST

LEI Vs MCI Fantasy Prediction: Leicester City Vs Manchester City Best Fantasy Picks Premier League 2020-21 Match | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
LEI Vs BRG Fantasy Prediction: Leicester City Vs Braga Best Fantays Picks for Europa League 2020-21 Match

LEI Vs MCI Fantasy Team Leicester City Vs Manchester City Premier League 2020-21 Fantasy Team Picks, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: City’s rankled defence faces a dicey test.

Although Manchester City are outright favourites ahead of today’s impending faceoff, the league leaders will be the first to admit that this is going to be far from a straightforward contest.

With their defensive setup not in the best of form at the moment, the club will be tested to the hilt by Leicester City. Also, with Leicester City striving to maintain their Champions League identity, the home side is bound to come hot out of the blocks.

LEI Vs MCI Fantasy Probable Winner

Unfortunately for Leicester City, Manchester City’s attack is too well endowed, one which should take the visitors to the three points.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

  • James, Barnes and Under are all ruled out for the day’s clash.

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne. Vardy, Iheanacho

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match: Leicester City Vs Manchester City

Date And Time: 3rd April, Saturday- 10:00 pm IST

Venue: King Power, Leicester

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Top Goal Scorer

Leicester City

  • Vardy: 12 Goals, 7 Assists

Manchester City

Goal-Keeper

Kasper Schmeichel has conceded just twice in his last three matches to see him be our goal-keeper for the encounter.

Defenders

He’s going to be joined by Wesley Fofana, a player whose swashbuckling runs have seen him open the pitch up the for club in attack.

While Manchester City are clearly not in the best of defensive touch, the club continues to remain the most frugal defence. It sees us opt for the trio of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo from the club.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne, City’s top assist provider with the 11 and leading scorer Ilkay Gundogan with the 12 strikes form the one-two of picks from City.

They are going to be joined by Riyadh Mahrez who has scored on 9 occasions while Wilfred Ndidi graces our side from the home team.

Strikers

The club’s top scorer with the 12 goals and 7 assists, Jamie Vardy completes the set of picks from the side. City will see us opt for 9 goal and 5 assist man, Raheem Sterling.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kevin’s performances for Belgium make him our captain while Ilkay is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, Dias, Joao, Stones, Fofana, Kevin, Ilkay, Riyadh, Ndidi, Jamie, Raheem

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
528
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top