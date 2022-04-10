Leicester 2 – 1C Palace

Goals from Ademola Lukman and Kieran Duesbury-Hall within six minutes of the first half gave Leicester a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha pulled one back for the visitors in the second half, but Brendan Rodgers’ seven changes paid off to move him up from Palace and into ninth.

Both sides are focusing on competitions away from the Premier League, with Leicester set to take on PSV in their Europa Conference League second leg on Thursday, while the Eagles go into the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday .

image: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a goal and an assist for Leicester against Crystal Palace

Palace boss Patrick Vieira names an unchanged side