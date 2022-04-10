Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace: Kieran Dewsbury-Hall stars hard-won victory

Dewsbury-Hall scores his first Premier League goal

Leicester continued their recent run of form as home talent Kieran Dewsbury-Hall played a key role in a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace.

Fox started slowly at King Power Stadium, but Dewsbury-Hall carved Palace opened Ademola Lukman with a brilliant ball to set home on fire, before hitting her own finish high in the net six minutes later. .

“It means a lot,” he said of his first Premier League goal. “Scoring in the Premier League is a dream come true. I have dreamed of it since I was a little boy. I have come close but today I am very happy.”

The 23-year-old’s moments of quality proved in a fixture that both sides could be forgiven for looking past with their mid-table positions and key cup fixtures…