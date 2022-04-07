Leicester City boss praises Noni Maduke amid transfer rumours

Brendan Rodgers commented on PSV Eindhoven star right-winger Noni Maduke, amid speculation surrounding the Leicester City player. Here’s what you should know.

A young English winger at Tottenham Hotspurs academy, Manchester United, Chelsea and so on, decided to leave England and play for the Dutch side. What a wonderful decision for the player.

The England Under-21 international is technically one of the most impressive talents out there, and is looking to follow in Jadon Sancho’s footsteps. With lightning speed and exuberant nature throughout the pitch, his involvement makes Maduke a very hot commodity.

There is no doubt that there is a lot…