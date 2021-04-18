LATEST

Leicester City eye move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham?

Leicester City eye move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham?

Leicester Metropolis will reportedly goal a transfer for Tammy Abraham if Chelsea permit him to go away this summer season, however they don’t seem to be the one membership within the striker.

Leicester Metropolis are reportedly considered one of a number of golf equipment conserving tabs on Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England worldwide loved common recreation time with the Blues underneath Frank Lampard, however he has struggled to make an instantaneous impression underneath Thomas Tuchel for the reason that German’s arrival.

Abraham was ignored of the squad to face Manchester Metropolis within the FA Cup semi-finals, with Tuchel citing a insecurity as the rationale, and a niggling ankle drawback has additionally prevented him from turning out in any of Chelsea’s final six Premier League matches.

Based on switch skilled Fabrizio Romano, Leicester will look to strike a deal for Abraham if Chelsea record him for switch this summer season, though they don’t seem to be the one membership within the 23-year-old.

Chelsea have been tipped to bolster their attacking choices this summer season, and they’re supposedly the favourites to land Manchester Metropolis’s all-time main goalscorer Sergio Aguero when he turns into a free agent on the finish of the season.

Abraham has netted six targets for Chelsea within the 2020-21 Premier League season, and his present deal at Stamford Bridge is because of expire in 2023.

