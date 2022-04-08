Leicester City fans describe Brendan Rodgers’ decisions ‘back to front’ after disappointing PSV draw

Leicester City supporters have slammed Brendan Rodgers’ replacement in their 0-0 draw with PSV.

City were looking to take advantage of the second leg of the quarter-finals next week, but failed to make it to the scoresheet in the first goalless draw at King Power Stadium this season.

Rodgers’ decisions in the second half angered supporters, however, after seeing his side perform so well in the opening 45 minutes.

@benwasley1 Missed opportunity ie. Teethless in the attack. profit psv

@MattHewitt_85 : Very bad second half from the bottom up for mostly pathetic changes…