Leicester City injury update as Brendan Rodgers explains three absences against PSV

Brendan Rodgers has said that Caglar Soyunku should be available over the weekend after being left out of the squad for the Europa Conference League match against PSV Eindhoven.

The centre-back was one of three unexpected absences from the team, which also saw Boubakri Soumare and Ayoz Perez omitted. Speaking after the 0–0 draw, Rodgers confirmed that it was either illness or injury that caused all three to miss the game.

“The Cags were sick, they trained for the first time today, so they should be fine for the weekend,” he said at a post-match press conference. “Soumare is out again for a week or two, hopefully he should train with the team tomorrow. And we just have to see how Ayoze Perez is, he’s been sick for the past few days.”

