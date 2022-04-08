Leicester City Player Ratings vs PSV: Fofana and Dewsbury-Hall stand out but miss chances

Leicester City could not count on the home advantage and would have to win next week in the Netherlands to reach their first European semi-final.

For the first time this season, City played a goalless draw, but they would advance on two major first-half chances that could have sent them to Eindhoven in front. Kelechi Ihenacho was probably to blame for trying to be too clever when he overtook the post one by one, while the breadth of the woodwork rejected Harvey Barnes late in the first period.

A high-octane first half was developed into a faded second, and so the game, and the chance to play Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, would be decided at PSV. There, the hosts will undoubtedly be the favourites. Chasing a triple goal this season, and his 48th straight European…