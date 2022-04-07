Leicester City team news vs PSV as Ricciardo Pereira starts between two changes

Ricardo Pereira comes in for James Justin in one of two changes made by Brendan Rodgers for the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven.

The Portuguese right-back is preferred in the four-man back-line, with Wesley Fofana and Johnny continuing the centre-back partnership, who played their first game of the season together at Manchester United. This will be Fofana’s first King Power Stadium match in front of a full crowd.

A second change has been implemented, with Papi Mendy ineligible. Youri Tielemans is set to leave in a deep midfield role, with James Madison moving in from the right wing and Mark Albrighton on the team again.

