Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall set up Leicester City’s first goal and scored a sublime second as they leapfrogged opponents Crystal Palace to go ninth in the Premier League standings after a tense 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Two moments of quality from the Leicester academy graduate, 23, within six first-half minutes for the hosts proved enough to separate the teams despite a late surge from Palace after Wilfried Zaha’s goal.

Dewsbury-Hall picked up the ball in midfield and threaded a pass for winger Ademola Lookman, who fired past Palace keeper Vicente Guaita with 10 minutes remaining in the first half to score his first goal since February.

