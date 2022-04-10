Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace - Football Match Report - April 10, 2022

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall set up Leicester City’s first goal and scored a sublime second as they leapfrogged opponents Crystal Palace to go ninth in the Premier League standings after a tense 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Two moments of quality from the Leicester academy graduate, 23, within six first-half minutes for the hosts proved enough to separate the teams despite a late surge from Palace after Wilfried Zaha’s goal.

Dewsbury-Hall picked up the ball in midfield and threaded a pass for winger Ademola Lookman, who fired past Palace keeper Vicente Guaita with 10 minutes remaining in the first half to score his first goal since February.

Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier…


Read Full News