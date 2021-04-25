LATEST

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace injury

Leicester City's James Justin celebrates scoring against Fulham in the Premier League on February 3, 2021

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest damage and suspension information forward of Monday’s Premier League conflict between Leicester Metropolis and Crystal Palace.

Leicester Metropolis and Crystal Palace will proceed their respective Premier League campaigns with a conflict on the King Energy Stadium on Monday evening.

The Foxes are at present third within the desk, whereas Palace occupy thirteenth place, and right here, Sports activities Mole runs by the workforce information for the 2 sides forward of the competition.

Contents hide
1 LEICESTER CITY
2 CRYSTAL PALACE
3 Video prediction

LEICESTER CITY

Out: Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee)

Uncertain: Wes Morgan (again)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Nathan Ferguson (health), Connor Wickham (health), James McArthur (calf), Wayne Hennessey (thigh), James McCarthy (muscle)

Uncertain: James Tomkins (head), Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Gary Cahill (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

Video prediction

Watch the Sports activities Mole Soccer Shorts prediction for this sport under:

