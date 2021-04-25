Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace injury

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest damage and suspension information forward of Monday’s Premier League conflict between Leicester Metropolis and Crystal Palace.

Leicester Metropolis and Crystal Palace will proceed their respective Premier League campaigns with a conflict on the King Energy Stadium on Monday evening.

The Foxes are at present third within the desk, whereas Palace occupy thirteenth place, and right here, Sports activities Mole runs by the workforce information for the 2 sides forward of the competition.

© Reuters

LEICESTER CITY

Out: Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee)

Uncertain: Wes Morgan (again)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Nathan Ferguson (health), Connor Wickham (health), James McArthur (calf), Wayne Hennessey (thigh), James McCarthy (muscle)

Uncertain: James Tomkins (head), Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Gary Cahill (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

Video prediction

Watch the Sports activities Mole Soccer Shorts prediction for this sport under: