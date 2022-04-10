Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace prediction: Draw conclusions

Commercial content. 21+

Leicester City had one of its most encouraging performances of the season in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on April 2, in a match that it easily could have won without a few controversial decisions going against it. Next up for Leicester is a return to King Power Stadium on Sunday to face Crystal Palace, which on Monday dominated London rival Arsenal in a 3-0 rout at Selhurst Park.

Palace has a real chance at a top-half finish with a strong end to the campaign in the final eight matches. At this point, it would be deserved given the Eagles have a positive goal and expected goal differences. They have been the considerably better side, and though they’re on the road, they’e not getting enough respect in the betting market.