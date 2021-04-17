LATEST

Leicester City vs. Southampton injury, suspension

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes is taken off injured against Arsenal on February 28, 2021

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest damage and suspension information forward of Sunday’s FA Cup conflict between Leicester Metropolis and Southampton.

Leicester Metropolis tackle Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with a spot within the FA Cup remaining on the road.

The Foxes have misplaced back-to-back league video games heading into the competition, whereas Southampton had been additionally soundly overwhelmed by West Bromwich Albion final trip.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest workforce information for the 2 golf equipment.

1 LEICESTER CITY
2 SOUTHAMPTON

LEICESTER CITY

Out: Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee)
Uncertain: Caglar Soyuncu (coronavirus), Cengiz Underneath (thigh), Wes Morgan (again)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne; Vardy, Iheanacho

SOUTHAMPTON

Out: William Smallbone (knee), Takumi Minamino (ineligible), Oriol Romeu (ankle), Michael Obafemi (muscle)
Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Adams, Ings

