Leicester firm against PSV: ‘We can go and win there’

Fox competed in the Conference League (0–0) against PSV.

“It was a good performance,” said Brendan Rogers on the microphone BT Sports Following Leicester’s result against PSV at King Power Stadium.

“Not many chances have been created. PSV have good players and are a threat on the counter. He scored a lot of goals in his country, at home and away, but we managed to limit this threat.”

“We’ve shown enough and I’ve seen enough to know we can win there. Hopefully they’ll be a little more open on their own premises to make more room. We’re fit.”