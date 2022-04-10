Leifs Matthews finished 50th (and 51st) in 50 games

fifty seven…

fifty eight …

Oh, and 51 goals in 50 games.

Those were the latest numbers for Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews on Saturday night, as he scored a pair of goals 27 seconds apart in the first round of Toronto’s 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Leafs secured their sixth consecutive playoff berth in the season, reaching 100 points, but it was Matthews who owned the night again. Fans began to chant “MVP, MVP,” which Matthews admitted had “feeling chills in[his]bones.”

“It’s a special place to play,” he said, “and we’re trying to achieve something special here.”

Mathews has scored eight goals in five matches this month, and has not been in vain since March 2. After two short NHL seasons he had two chances to score 50 goals, finally he…