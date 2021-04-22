‘Leigh Griffiths could feature for Scotland at

The Celtic striker headed in a late equaliser towards Aberdeen.

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy believes Leigh Griffiths may make a late run into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020. The 30-year-old has been a bit-part participant for the Hoops this season after health points final summer season however his eye for a aim has by no means been in query. With the guests trailing to a Lewis Ferguson aim at Aberdeen, Griffiths changed Odsonne Edouard within the second half and within the third minute of stoppage time headed in a Mohamed Elyounoussi cross to grab a 1-1 draw for Celtic, his first aim since a strike in a 2-0 win over Hamilton in January.

Griffiths had been omitted of Clarke’s current squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Kennedy, who revealed Kris Ajer had popped his shoulder however needs to be OK for the Previous Agency recreation towards Rangers on Might 2, as will James Forrest who had a hamstring niggle, mentioned: “It is good for Leigh to get that aim.

“It was an important ball from Moi and header to complete it from Leigh.

“He has put himself in competition to start out video games – he is aim hungry as all the time. It comes all the way down to kind and the way Steve sees it.

“He has just a few strikers to select from now however he simply has to place himself in competition.

“That aim is what Leigh is all about – getting half a yard within the penalty field and ending.

“Leigh is match. He trains each day. He hasn’t had many begins however he is match.

“That shall be Steve’s determination and he has added further strikers like Che Adams.

“So Steve does have a call to make however all Leigh can do is make himself out there.

“Leigh had the difficulty once we got here again for pre-season and his health wasn’t what it ought to have been.

“That took a little bit of time for him to get going however I’ve had no points with Leigh when it comes to how he works.

“We do not all the time play with two strikers, so that does not all the time assist him.

“However Leigh is what he’s. He is a good particular person for us and once we want a aim, he will get you it.

“We would like him match and effectively, and in competition to start out video games, and that’s the place he’s.”

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass claimed his facet ought to have been awarded a penalty by referee Willie Collum when Jonny Hayes was caught by a backtracking Callum McGregor contained in the Hoops field.

He mentioned: “McGregor didn’t contact the ball, his physique hits him. You could possibly see his arm coming throughout the entrance of Jonny. He’s not going to dive.

“Possibly the gamers have to be a bit extra streetwise, in case you like, promote issues a bit of extra however we do not need them to have to try this, we anticipate issues to be dealt with correctly however like I say I will not criticise the referees.

“I’m disillusioned we misplaced a late aim however I am unbelievably happy with the gamers although for the trouble they put in, I believed they have been implausible towards Celtic group.”