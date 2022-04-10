Leigh Griffiths reveals Celtic fan boos reduced her to tears as striker admits ‘I was crying in the car’

Leigh Griffiths talks about his last game as a Celtic player being the lowest point in his one-man football melodrama.

Excited by his own fans and after eight years at the club, after 261 appearances and scoring 123 goals, tears started pouring in.

Was over.

Arriving as a substitute in a friendly match against West Ham, every touch of the ball was accompanied by a sound of abuse from a support who had once loved him.

The Falkirk striker is once again aiming to prove the skeptics wrong and return to the level that made him the most powerful shooter for the club and country.

But in a brutally honest interview mailsport The 31-year-old insists that he is filled with being a hater and aims to restart his career by setting records straight.

Griffiths said: “I hate this phrase …