Leinster Rugby | Dan Levy will retire from rugby

It has been announced that Leinster Rugby back row Dan Levy is to retire from the sport with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old has played for Leinster Rugby 79 times and won 11 Ireland caps since his debut against Edinburgh Rugby in October 2014.

Unfortunately, Levy suffered a significant knee injury in March 2019 against Ulster Rugby, and was advised to retire, following expert medical opinion, and despite his best efforts.

Speaking to Leinsterrugby.ie, Levy said, “I’ve done everything I could to come back from a knee injury in 2019 but unfortunately I can’t do more or do more about my body.” Can’t ask

“I want to thank my surgeon Andy Williams, and my physio at Leinster, Karl Denveer, for what they have done…