Leinster’s Dan Levy retires from rugby due to injury

Dan Levy has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect. The 27-year-old has been advised to retire on medical grounds after a three-year battle to recover from a serious knee injury in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at Aviva Stadium in March 2019.

Levy has played for Leinster Rugby 79 times since his debut against Edinburgh Rugby in October 2014 and won the last of his 11 caps for Ireland in a win over Argentina in November 2018.

The last season, 2017-18 undoubtedly marked the high point of his career. After replacing the injured Josh van der Flier towards the end of Ireland…