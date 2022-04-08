Leipzig, linked to Atalanta in C3, can bear the regret

RB Leipzig, disappointing in front of their spectators, lost to Atalanta Bergamo (1-1) on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Italians, the current seventh in Serie A, and who had eliminated another German club, Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round (two wins in Germany 3–1 then 1–0), pulled off a brilliant curl through their Colombian striker Luis Muriel. Scoring opened. Strike (17th).

Leipzig, fourth in the league and exempted from the round of 16 due to the exclusion of Spartak Moscow, for their own goal scored by David Zappakosta in a fight with Hungarian defender Willy Orban on a cross from Angelino (58th, 1st). Thanks equalized. 1). A minute earlier, Leipzig had blew a penalty whistle on Christopher Nkunku for a foul by Merih Demiral. But Andre Silva’s strike was deflected by Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso of Atlanta (57th). The comeback match will be played next Thursday in Bergamo.