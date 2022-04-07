Leipzig shares stake with Atalanta Bergamo

The first two structures are laid back to back before the second phase.

Leipzig and Atalanta Bergamo face off in the Europa League quarter-finals at 7 pm tonight. The two teams were separated 1-1-1 one after the other at the end of a disputed and spectacular meeting. In the first period, it is Louis Muriel who scored for the visitors in the 17th minute David Zappacosta Doesn’t score against his camp after a missed penalty Andre Silva, Hence both the teams retain all their chances of qualifying for the last four of the competition.