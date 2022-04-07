Leipzig shares stake with Atalanta Bergamo

Leipzig shares stake with Atalanta Bergamo

The first two structures are laid back to back before the second phase.

Leipzig and Atalanta Bergamo face off in the Europa League quarter-finals at 7 pm tonight. The two teams were separated 1-1-1 one after the other at the end of a disputed and spectacular meeting. In the first period, it is Louis Muriel who scored for the visitors in the 17th minute David Zappacosta Doesn’t score against his camp after a missed penalty Andre Silva, Hence both the teams retain all their chances of qualifying for the last four of the competition.


Read Full News