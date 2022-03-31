An Lemmens is voor de tweede keer mama geworden: «Van harte gefeliciteerd!»

Lemmens becomes a mother for the second time: «Congratulations!»

‘The Voice Kids’ presenter Ann Lemmens and her partner Sam have had their first child together. For An, this is already her second child.

door redacti online

Big news from the media world! A Lemmens has given birth to her second child. For her boyfriend, film director Sam Austin, this is a first, as Ann already has a daughter, Zappa Rosa (7), from her previous relationship with Arne Quinz.

We don’t know exactly when her second child was born and whether it was a boy or a girl. The 41-year-old presenter shared a photo today in which she is on the road with her family and a pram. Ann and her boyfriend Sam have been together for over three years now.

Congratulations

