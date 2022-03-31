Lemmens becomes a mother for the second time: «Congratulations!»

‘The Voice Kids’ presenter Ann Lemmens and her partner Sam have had their first child together. For An, this is already her second child.

Big news from the media world! A Lemmens has given birth to her second child. For her boyfriend, film director Sam Austin, this is a first, as Ann already has a daughter, Zappa Rosa (7), from her previous relationship with Arne Quinz.

wanderer

We don’t know exactly when her second child was born and whether it was a boy or a girl. The 41-year-old presenter shared a photo today in which she is on the road with her family and a pram. Ann and her boyfriend Sam have been together for over three years now.

Congratulations

His followers…