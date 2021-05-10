Lemon tea Benefits: Learn what are the benefits of drinking Lemon Tea

Lemon tea is a healthy option for regular tea and has many health benefits that are good for curing blood congestion, losing weight and many more, let’s know –

Lemon tea helps in weight loss and removes toxins from the body, gets rid of stubborn fat and improves metabolism, thereby speeding up the process of converting foods into energy.

Drinking lemon tea regularly greatly improves digestion. The citric acid present in the lemon produces enzymes that aid digestion and stimulate the liver.

It increases immunity and protects cells from damage. It helps in controlling blood pressure and prevents the risk of many diseases.

High blood sugar occurs due to the increase of insulin in the body. Lemon has the ability to modify enzymes that affect your blood sugar level.

