Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s daughter gets narcissistic in the comments

,We obviously attack people on stage”, this sentence went around the web in less than 48 hours. The writer, Zoe Kravitz, was confused by Will Smith’s behavior on the Oscars stage on March 27.

The video went viral within a few hours. Will Smith survives on stage in the middle of a sketch, confronting Chris Rock, to give him a slap, and then walks away. reason ? A bad joke about alopecia was made by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. If he apologized a few minutes later in front of all the guests, then for some, this gesture is unforgivable and there was no reason for it.

Zoë Kravitz doesn’t mince words

Present at the Oscars in a long candy pink dress, Zoë Kravitz was stunned. On Instagram, the latter posted a picture of his outfit with the caption “Here’s a picture of my dress for the awards show, where apparently we are assaulting people on stage.”, Supported but also…