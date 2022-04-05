Lenny Kravitz: They assure in the network that he made a pact with the devil

digital millennium

Mexico City. , 04.04.2022 16:22:56

do you see something strange Lenny Kravitz? There’s a secret that the musician might be hiding, as his fans can’t tell how incredibly good he can look at his age. During the Grammy Awards ceremony, the interpreter of To fly Singer took to the stage with HER and drummer Travis Barker, offering one of the best shows of the night.

Kravitz wore a sexy outfit with fitted leather pants and a shirt, which left a lot to the imagination, not to mention the amazing figure she has, right? The age of the musician is not much and not less than 57 years.

Did Lenny Kravitz make a deal with the devil?

Netizens shocked…