Lenny Kravitz wears a chainmail top and leather pants to the 2022 Grammys

Lenny Kravitz wears a chainmail top and leather pants at the 2022 Grammys. PEOPLE.com

Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com

close this dialog window share and more

close this dialog window view image Lenny Kravitz Brings Her Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top

This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines.