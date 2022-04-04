Lenny Kravitz’s outfit saved the 2022 Grammys red carpet

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Many big looks were seen on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. We looked at Crocs, corsets, and oversize corsages. Everyone was attending their own, very different event, their different decade, but only a handful of people, in my humble opinion, actually looked like rock stars, and one of them was Lenny Kravitz.

This isn’t his first rodeo. He has been keeping the red carpet interesting since the ’90s. In 1997, he wore a wore fuzzy yellow hat For example, with a leather coat, printed pants, and sunglasses at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards. three years…