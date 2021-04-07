ENTERTAINMENT

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Gaming Phone Full Features Specifications Variants & Comparison

Avatar
By
Posted on
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Chinese smartphone company Lenovo is all set to launch a brand new gaming phone “Lenovo Legion 2 Pro” in the Chinese market on 8th April 2021 at 7:30 PM (IST). This piece of information was shared by the company on their official Weibo handle. As the phone is specifically designed keeping in mind the gaming perspective, the company has added some new features to the smartphone. The key highlights of this phone are that the phone will come with a 5,500mAh battery and this time the company has added a visible cooling fan which is inbuilt in the phone along with a pop-up selfie camera. We will provide all the details regarding the Legion 2 pro, including specification, price and availability, so stay tuned with us.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Specification

The brand new phone of Lenovo has a 6.92- inch AMOLED display screen and has a refresh rate of 144Hz and also come with a 44-megapixel front camera setup along with a rear camera. The smartphone is powered by an 888 Soc Snapdragon Qualcomm processor and operates on the latest Android operating system and has a battery capacity of 5500mAh and supports 90W fast charging. There will be only one storage capacity that will have 16GB RAM and has an internal storage of 512GB with no MicroSD slot.

The phone has a sampling touch rate of 720Hz and a response time of 3.8ms. The design of the phone is smart and different and will come with RGB lighting and as mentioned earlier, the phone comes with an inbuilt cooling fan which will reduce the heat efficiently. The will support USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-fi and GPS connectivity and will support 5G as well as 4G LTE network and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Price & Availability

So far, no announcement has been made regarding the launching of the “Lenovo Legion 2 Pro” in India, but it is confirmed that the model will launch in the Chinese market on 8th April 2021. After its launch, the phone might be available on the official website of Lenovo for purchase. The price of the phone has not been revealed yet by Lenovo, but it is rumoured that the Legion 2 Pro will be quite affordable for purchase, so the users have not to worry about the price. We are still not sure when the company will launch this new smartphone in the Indian market, but we will keep you updated till then, stay tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
723
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
720
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
718
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
714
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
697
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
666
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
607
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
580
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
576
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top