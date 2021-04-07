Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Gaming Phone Full Features Specifications Variants & Comparison

Chinese smartphone company Lenovo is all set to launch a brand new gaming phone “Lenovo Legion 2 Pro” in the Chinese market on 8th April 2021 at 7:30 PM (IST). This piece of information was shared by the company on their official Weibo handle. As the phone is specifically designed keeping in mind the gaming perspective, the company has added some new features to the smartphone. The key highlights of this phone are that the phone will come with a 5,500mAh battery and this time the company has added a visible cooling fan which is inbuilt in the phone along with a pop-up selfie camera. We will provide all the details regarding the Legion 2 pro, including specification, price and availability, so stay tuned with us.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Specification

The brand new phone of Lenovo has a 6.92- inch AMOLED display screen and has a refresh rate of 144Hz and also come with a 44-megapixel front camera setup along with a rear camera. The smartphone is powered by an 888 Soc Snapdragon Qualcomm processor and operates on the latest Android operating system and has a battery capacity of 5500mAh and supports 90W fast charging. There will be only one storage capacity that will have 16GB RAM and has an internal storage of 512GB with no MicroSD slot.

The phone has a sampling touch rate of 720Hz and a response time of 3.8ms. The design of the phone is smart and different and will come with RGB lighting and as mentioned earlier, the phone comes with an inbuilt cooling fan which will reduce the heat efficiently. The will support USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-fi and GPS connectivity and will support 5G as well as 4G LTE network and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Price & Availability

So far, no announcement has been made regarding the launching of the “Lenovo Legion 2 Pro” in India, but it is confirmed that the model will launch in the Chinese market on 8th April 2021. After its launch, the phone might be available on the official website of Lenovo for purchase. The price of the phone has not been revealed yet by Lenovo, but it is rumoured that the Legion 2 Pro will be quite affordable for purchase, so the users have not to worry about the price. We are still not sure when the company will launch this new smartphone in the Indian market, but we will keep you updated till then, stay tuned with us.