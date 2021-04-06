lenovo legion 2 pro: Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone to have an inbuilt cooling fan – Times of India » todayssnews

Lenovo is readying to launch its second gaming phone allegedly named the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro . Though it is Lenovo’s second gaming phone only despite being in the gaming sector for quite some time with its laptops and other devices, the new Legion phone would have some unique features like an inbuilt cooling fan that’s visible from the outside, as per a report by Slashgear.

The report is based upon some images of the phone shared with AnTuTu. From the images, it looks like the cooling fan could be located in the outer body of the device, not inside the back cover of the phone but actually on it. That means that it would also make the space it’s using as a vent to flush out the heat.

The smartphone’s back has also got an unusual design that makes it look like a combination of three separate units. Also, the cameras have been pushed to the central part at the back, from which it can be easily inferred that the device is meant for handheld landscape gaming.

The phone would launch on April 8. The confirmed specifications of the device include a big, 6.92-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, Snapdragon 888 and a 5500mAH battery with support for 90Hz fast charging. All the confirmed specs spell huge in every way and based on these specs, it looks like the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro could be a worthy competitor to the Asus ROG Phone 5.