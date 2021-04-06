LATEST

lenovo legion 2 pro: Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone to have an inbuilt cooling fan – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
lenovo legion 2 pro: Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone to have an inbuilt cooling fan - Times of India » todayssnews

Lenovo is readying to launch its second gaming phone allegedly named the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. Though it is Lenovo’s second gaming phone only despite being in the gaming sector for quite some time with its laptops and other devices, the new Legion phone would have some unique features like an inbuilt cooling fan that’s visible from the outside, as per a report by Slashgear.
The report is based upon some images of the phone shared with AnTuTu. From the images, it looks like the cooling fan could be located in the outer body of the device, not inside the back cover of the phone but actually on it. That means that it would also make the space it’s using as a vent to flush out the heat.
The smartphone’s back has also got an unusual design that makes it look like a combination of three separate units. Also, the cameras have been pushed to the central part at the back, from which it can be easily inferred that the device is meant for handheld landscape gaming.
The phone would launch on April 8. The confirmed specifications of the device include a big, 6.92-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, Snapdragon 888 and a 5500mAH battery with support for 90Hz fast charging. All the confirmed specs spell huge in every way and based on these specs, it looks like the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro could be a worthy competitor to the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
769
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
767
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
758
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
734
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
726
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
657
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
615
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
610
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top