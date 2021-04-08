Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Price In India Configuration Specifications Features & Review

The most popular and tremendous laptop manufacturing company Lenovo has launched its brand new laptop with the name of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 which comes with the newest AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU in the market of China. The key specifications and features of this laptop are that it consists of a 14-inch display with the storage configuration of a single RAM. The newest launched laptop comes with the display of slim bezels on all the sides of the laptop with a moderately edgewise jaw and aspect. The webcam of the laptop is placed at the centre on the top of the display. Stick with us to grab all the latest information about the laptop.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Price

The newest launched laptop named Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition carries the price tag of Rs. 53,500 which is for the storage configuration of the single AMD Ryzen 5 with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The laptop comes with colour options of Silver Grey colour and the laptop is open for sale in the market of China via Lenovo online store. The company still not revealed when they will launch this amazing laptop in the market of India.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Specifications

The recently launched laptop named Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition comes with the operating system of Windows 10 Home which is the version of China. The laptop contains the display of 14-inch full-HD with 1,920×1,080 pixels LED with an sRGB colour space of 100 per cent coverage with a peak brightness of 300 nits and the laptop is certified by TUV Rheinland. The laptop comes with the processor of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU which consists of six cores with 16GB DDR4 RAM with the storage of 512GB SSD.

The laptop consists of the connectivity of an HDMI port with a headphone combo jack along with a card reader jack and support the RJ45 Ethernet port with two more USB Type-C and contains two more ports of USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1. The laptop contains the support of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to any device and it consists of a fingerprint scanner that is suitable for easy access. The laptop supports the 720p HD webcam which is placed at the top side of the screen and the laptop supports the better pack of 60Whr which supports fast charging and the company stated that the laptop will give the user a charge up to 80 per cent when they put the laptop on charge for just one hour. The laptop carries the dimensions of 17.9mm thick with a weight of 1.4kg. Stay tuned with us.