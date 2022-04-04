Leo Pecorro returns to his program after bone marrow transplant

wrapped in emotion, Show’s Run Run (Chronicle) welcomed him Pecoro Mess, The driver was absent due to presence for one year and six months. acute myeloid leukemia, which was successfully treated A bone marrow transplant donated by his sister.

A camera followed him in the corridors marking his arrival in the studio, then he was greeted with festivities, relief and embellishments. As soon as he entered, he melted and hugged his colleague and friend. fernando piaggioWhich was a huge support not only for the program but for her entire hospitalization, sleeping 70 nights by her side at the Hospital de Cliniques.

