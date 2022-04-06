Leo Varadkar makes weird RTE Late Late Show comment as he remembers first covid lockdown

Leo Varadkar has said that he will “never forget” the earlier Covid-19 lockdown – as he made a funny remark on The Late Late Show.

Mr Varadkar, who was Taoiseach at the time of the country’s initial shutdown, looked back on the moment at a government event on Tuesday.

He said that he remembers the music of the lockdown, as well as the TV hit Normal People.

READ MORE: Ryan Tubridi Talks About Falling While Climbing With Charlie After ‘Running Up’ Mountain With Boxer Barry McGuigan

But his comments about the RTE Entertainment show have shocked some.

Speaking to the gathered media, Taniste said: “‘I will never forget watching normal people during that first lockdown. And even watching The Late Late Show every Friday night which is something that I never done …